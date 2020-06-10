Melco purchases agricultural products from Congjiang County

Melco Resorts & Entertainment announces the purchase of 500 gift packs of agricultural specialties from Congjiang to support the government’s poverty alleviation efforts for Guizhou Province.

The purchase was to further support the government’s Rural Congjiang County Outstanding Teachers Reward Program.

The gaming operator said that its purchases comprised of dried mushrooms, dried edible fungus, chili oil, and camellia oil to support the county’s resumption of production.

The goods will be used at Melco’s Heart-of-House employee dining room kitchens, and further packs will be donated to the Macau community through Melco & Colleagues Giving Store, and through collaborations with the Company’s trusted NGO and community partners.

Clarence Chung, Board Director of Melco, said, “We are honored to have the opportunity to respond to national policies and continue working with the Liaison Office, the SAR Government and the People’s Government of Guizhou Province to support targeted poverty alleviation efforts and help the county overcome the impacts of COVID-19 through bringing quality Congjiang agricultural goods to the local Macau community.”