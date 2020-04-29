Melco shuffles management duties involving key executives

Several senior executives at Melco Resorts and Entertainment are due to depart from the company and have their responsibilities fulfilled by other management staff.

According to an internal company document reviewed by the Times, the staff changes include the departure of Maggie Ma, SVP Chief Government Affairs Officer, Andy Choy, EVP Chief Operations Officer, International and Judy Zhao, SVP Chief Human Resources Officer.

Ma’s area will be handled by Clarence Chung, a member of the Board of Directors for Melco Resorts and Entertainment. Chung will also oversee the government relations for the international jurisdictions, while Ma “will be around to advise and do a proper handover.”

Choy will continue to oversee Cyprus operations until travel restrictions are lifted and fellow executive Grant Johnson, SVP Casino Sales and Marketing, arrives in the Mediterranean island. Meanwhile, strategy and analytics will be under Evan Winkler, according to the company document, and “Manila and Cyprus” will also report directly to Winkler. Geoff Andres, EVP Property President for Studio City, will be moving back to oversee Manila’s City of Dreams, from where he was originally transferred. He will report directly to Winkler.

Kevin Benning, currently SVP Chief Operating Officer of City of Dreams Manila, will be moving to Studio City as SVP Studio City Operations, its property head, and will report directly to David Sisk. The internal document noted that, “due to the lock down in the Philippines, both will stay in their current roles until travel restrictions are lifted.”

Zhao’s responsibility for human resources and the operator’s Learning Academy will be overseen, for the time being, by Akiko Takahashi, EVP Chief of Staff, who was previously the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company. DB