Melco, SJM, MGM to apply for temporary license extension

Three more casino operators have replied to the Times expressing their intention to apply for the temporary license extension announced by the government last week.

After attending a parliamentary committee meeting for the discussion on the gaming law amendment bill, Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong last week told the press that the government was planning to extend the validity of all current licenses to the end of 2022.

The extension is not automatic, though, as the senior official noted that license holders will need to apply.

Melco Resorts and Entertainment, SJM Resorts, S.A. and MGM announced their respective decisions in three separate emails.

The three resort operators stressed that they are committed to submitting an application for the license extension.

In addition to the three companies, Sands China Ltd. and Galaxy Entertainment Group have also replied to the enquiry of the Times on the matter, also saying that they would file an application.

Commenting on the government’s decision regarding the temporary extension, all five companies either said they welcomed or supported the matter.

The gaming law amendment bill is being reviewed by a parliamentary committee. Both the committee and the government have said they would strive to pass the bill at the earliest opportunity. AL