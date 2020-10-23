MELCO: Supporting local SMEs through times of challenge

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has generated more than MOP 2.6 million since January 2020 for local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through its innovative roadshows with colleagues as part of the company’s commitment to enhancing SME prosperity and helping local businesses succeed.

Hosted at City of Dreams, Studio City and Altira Macau’s employee-only Heart of House areas, the roadshows collaborate with local SME vendors to offer goods including electronics, foods, household goods, personal care, skincare items and accessories.

Ms. Akiko Takahashi, Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff to Melco Chairman & CEO, said, “Melco’s Heart of House pop-up booth roadshows for local vendors have been hosted since 2016 to support SME prosperity in Macau. Under the pandemic situation, the roadshow has helped generate record-breaking sales of over MOP 2.6 million for participating vendors so far this year, serving as an effective platform for increasing revenue and market exposure for our SME partners. Further roadshows will take place to support SMEs from now until the end of the year, including a Christmas Bazaar.”

One SME participant of a Melco Heart of House roadshow, Mr. Lam Chin Pang of AA Worldwide Trading Company, said, “Thank you to Melco for providing local SMEs like ourselves with this sales platform during the pandemic to offer the company’s employees some special deals. It really does make a difference for us under the current economic situation.”

Fellow SME participant Mr. Chang Kin Keong of Cyber Technology Computer added, “Melco inviting us over really does make a difference to our business – especially in relieving cash flow pressures and raising brand awareness by allowing more clients to know about our company and products.”

Melco’s commitment to SMEs is also implemented through ongoing programs at the Melco SME Academy – offering training and business development opportunities for SMEs to become better equipped in the face of challenge. Over the past few months, close to 150 representatives from nearly 100 local SMEs comprising both food and non-food business categories have joined the Academy’s targeted training and business development sessions.

During the sessions, representatives from Melco’s Hygiene & Food Safety, Property Services, Compliance and Supply Chain teams shared the latest industry updates and related information. Food Safety & Hygiene program topics covered experiences and best practices on food traceability, food safety enhancement and compliance with international standards. The Melco sustainability strategy ‘Above & Beyond’ was also introduced while promoting the importance of collaboration between local SME businesses and corporations such as Melco for Macau’s sustainable growth.

Ethics training presented details of the company’s code of business conduct, while Supply Chain team colleagues shared details of Melco’s 14-day Express Payment Scheme. Launched in August, the fast track payment initiative ensures Melco’s SME partners will be paid within 14 days of receipt of deliverables with aim to ease cash flow pressures and help local suppliers overcome the challenges of recent unprecedented times.

Mr. Clarence Chung, Board Director of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “We hear, understand and appreciate the present needs of local SME vendors and pledge to stand by their side as we weather through these never-before-encountered times of challenge. We are confident Melco’s fast track payment initiative, together with the programs and activities available at the recently relaunched Melco SME Academy, will help alleviate liquidity pressures of our local SME partners and better prepare SMEs with targeted, technical knowledge to help strengthen them to overcome the challenges of today for a better tomorrow.”