Melco to bring W Hotels to Studio City Phase 2

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has announced its strategic partnership with Marriott International intended to bring the W Hotels Worldwide brand to Studio City Phase 2.

Scheduled for opening as part of Studio City Phase 2 in December 2022, W Macau – Studio City is set to become an “iconic addition in the world class leisure destination through its detail-driven, unexpected design, signature Whatever/Whenever service and innovative programming,” the gaming operator announced in a statement.

The Times previously reported that one of the hotels within Phase 2 was rumored to be home to Macau’s first W Hotel. However, a spokesperson of the company declined to comment on the matter in a reply to the Times.

W Macau – Studio City is expected to feature 557 guestrooms, including: 127 suites and wellness facilities, a spa, a fitness centre and an indoor swimming pool.

The hotel is set to “amplify Macau’s social scene with its high energy public spaces and culinary experiences.”

Living Room (W’s signature take on the hotel lobby) and WOOBAR will be the social hub for guests to connect. Two destination dining venues will offer a menu of “international cuisine with an Asian twist and a specialty restaurant featuring the finest Chinese and Portuguese dishes.”

Guests can look forward to a W Sound Suite, the brand’s own on-site recording studio. The new hotel will offer a total of 1,100 square meters of event and meetings space. LV