Melco’s Splendors of China program promotes patriotism among colleagues and the community

Holistic SoC Passport program courses completed by over 80% of colleagues

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has prioritized national education and developed a vast array of programs for the purpose of creating national pride.

Splendors of China is Melco’s nationalistic learning program launched in 2016. It focuses on promoting China’s cultural heritage, economic policies, social systems and values among colleagues and the wider community. The program provides a historical perspective on the wonders and growth of China, from its iconic and historic achievements to its modernization and path of becoming the world’s second largest economy. The program also helps generate a deeper understanding of Chinese culture and helps learners appreciate the achievements of China.

The Melco Splendors of China learning program is delivered through a systematic framework. Activities are based on four main categories including the Splendors of China Passport program, Youth & Culture, National Education Forums and In-depth Studies. It provides comprehensive knowledge about China through promoting Chinese cultural heritage, economic policies, social systems and values whilst cultivating nationalism and patriotism.

The Melco Splendors of China Passport program was launched in celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China. The program includes mandatory courses on Chinese culture and history, including idioms. Elective courses include the fine arts and cultural aspects of understanding China, including Chinese tea culture, visits to nationalistic exhibitions and Cantonese opera, to name a few. Upon completion of such activities, colleagues will be eligible for entry to a prize draw for a paid trip to Guangdong Province sponsored by the company to further experience red tourism.

In the six months since its launch, more than 80% of the Melco management team and colleagues have completed the Splendors of China Passport program’s mandatory courses, with online courses receiving more than 16,500 participations. Furthermore, nearly 7,000 colleagues have actively participated in nationalistic exhibition visits under the program.

To cultivate patriotism among young people and the community, the SAR government set up a youth education base a key patriotic education venue at the Handover Gifts Museum of Macau in December 2020. In strict compliance with government epidemic prevention guidelines, Melco has organized for as many as 7,000 colleagues and their relatives and friends to visit the “Base of the Education of Love for Motherland and for Macau for Young People” since its opening. The event was warmly received – helping visitors generate a deeper understanding of Chinese history and culture to enhance national awareness and patriotism.

Furthermore, encouraging colleagues to participate in Chinese cultural enrichment activities even during the epidemic, the Splendors of China Passport program’s “Panoramic Palace Museum” virtual tour of the Forbidden City enables colleagues to appreciate the magnificence of the palaces’ furnishings the countless precious Chinese handcrafts and cultural relics. So far, the virtual tour has been attended by nearly 8,000 colleague participants.

Further to hosting the Melco Han Hero Youth Chinese Knowledge Competition, Melco has also hosted the Han Hero Chinese Knowledge Competition for colleagues in recent months. Aimed at instilling patriotism and appreciation for mainland China by strengthening colleagues’ Chinese cultural knowledge, the event saw employees from eight teams in different departments take part, with officiating guests including Mr. Yang Yi, Deputy Director of the Economic Affairs Department of Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government; Ms. Irene Lou, representative of the Director of Cultural Affairs Bureau and Curator of Macau Museum; Mr. Wong Kin Mou, Head, Department of Educational Research and Planning, Education and Youth Development Bureau; and Ms. Chan Kuan Chong, President of Macau Youth Education Promotion Association being welcomed by Melco’s Chief Advisor, Dr. Kent Wong.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China, Melco and the National Conditions Education (Macau) Association co-organized the Second Melco Star Youth Talent Competition to advocate greater appreciation and understanding of Chinese culture, and performing arts, especially among youth. The competition promotes patriotism and love of Macau and the Motherland and helps local youths understand the important milestones of the Communist Party of China’s 100-year history. The competition has been open to students from major primary and secondary schools, kindergartens and art institutes. Students’ original Chinese performing arts projects included singing, dancing, musical instruments, bands, recitals, Cantonese opera and martial arts. Around 900 children and youth performers from 55 schools and youth associations took part in the competition through more than 140 performances. The event has been warmly received by both students and the local community.