Merchandise export drops in March

Macau’s total merchandise export amounted to 1.19 billion patacas in March, down 16.7% year-on-year, the statistical service said on Friday. The merchandise import went down 7% year-on-year to 12.85 billion patacas, and the merchandise trade deficit totaled 11.66 billion patacas in March, the latest report from the Statistics and Census Service showed. The value of re-exports dropped 15.4% to 1.07 billion patacas, whereas the value of domestic exports shrank 26.6% to 120 million patacas, the report said.

