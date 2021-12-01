Merry Gatherings at MGM

It is the time of gifting, receiving, and most important of all, feasting. As always, MGM celebrates the joyous season with all by crafting an array of gourmet delights, including exquisite French dining, Teppanyaki, decadent buffet, festive pastries, and everything sweet. Ring in the holidays at the restaurants from different regions all under one roof, each one guarantees sumptuous menus to light up the year-end gatherings for everyone.

Begin with a palatial feast full of exciting delicacies. Aux Beaux Arts offers exquisite French Christmas set menu such as Pan Seared Chilean Seabass, Chestnut Velouté and Quail Roti, allowing you to dine with an elegant atmosphere and casual sophistication of a 1930s brasserie, and complete with a signature cocktails, specialty Gin & Tonics or exquisite spirits as a nightcap at ABA Bar.

Grill 58 will be adding sparkles to the festive dining with its exclusive, two-nights only “Teppanyaki Escapade – Black and White Truffle” on December 24 & 25 ; meanwhile, for those opting for a more conventional setting, be enchanted by its Christmas dinner set that features premium ingredients cooked over firewood grill.

MGM is bringing the snowy winter charms to the Spectacle at MGM COTAI, welcoming all guests to immerse into the true sparks of winter wonderland in Macau, with a tempting selection of sweets at Anytime. Perfect under the chilly air is a cup of warm Cocoa Bomb that melts into a blossom of marshmallow and choco bits. The popular all-you-can-savor Sugar Crush will have a festive theme of time-limited treats. Don’t miss out on the Christmas Afternoon Tea Set, and a winter special Chocolate Fondue a rich cocoa blend of 58% dark chocolate and a dash of white and milk chocolate to create an extra silky mouthfeel and Cheese Fondue made with classic Swiss recipe of Gruyère, Tête de Moines and Emmental, melted in low heat along with white wines and Kirsch.

A staple in any festivity, scrumptious buffets with a myriad of international culinary delights is available at both MGM MACAU and MGM COTAI. Relish Roasted Turkey, Seafood on Ice, Tuna Poke Bowl and an assortment of Christmas sweets at Coast. Over at Rossio, guests are welcomed to feast on Roasted Turkey Leg, Chocolate Log Cake, Christmas Stollen, and more to fit your palates.

Savor the tantalizing moments with your friends and family, rejoice your holidays with our finest festive dining offers now! For more information, please visit mgm.mo.