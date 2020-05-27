MGM attains major global and regional HR awards

Casino operator MGM’s work in talent development and human resources has once again been recognized both regionally and globally, with the institution receiving several awards from four renowned institutions in the first five months of 2020.

The accolades include the global BEST Award from the Association of Talent Development (ATD), three awards from Guangdong HR Management Association, two from China Training Magazine and one from Human Resources Director Asia.

Ms. Wendy Yu, Executive Vice President of Human Resources of MGM, as well as the winner of “HR Pioneer Award” of South China HR Excellence Award, expressed her gratitude for the award, according to a statement from MGM.

“MGM has always strived to provide the most ideal working environment and resources for our team members, and they are motivated to unleash their full potential and achieve their career aspirations,” said Yu. “All of these awards attest to our dedication to providing maximum development opportunities for team members, particularly local staff, to prepare them for the challenges ahead.”

In addition, Francis Tan, Vice President of Learning and Talent Management of MGM, was among the 12 regional stellar HR professionals on the Human Resources Director Asia Hot List 2020. This annual award recognizes HR leaders in Asia who have showcased their commendable dedication to the HR field, and who have demonstrated their dedication to enhancing HR’s reputation both within their organizations and the wider industry.