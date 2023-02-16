MGM Attains Seven Five-Star Awards from Forbes Travel Guide

MGM is proud to announce that the Company has once again garnered a total of seven Forbes Travel Guide’s Five-Star Awards for 2023. The distinguished array of accolades manifests the Company’s position as a leader in the hospitality industry and its commitment to providing the finest service and resort amenities.

This year marks MGM MACAU and the spa concept Tria at both MGM MACAU and MGM COTAI receiving Forbes Travel Guide’s Five-Star honors for the eighth and fourth consecutive year, respectively. On top of these, the Company won four Five-Star Awards between both properties for two years in a row: the Emerald Tower, the Skylofts and Sichuanese restaurant Five Foot Road at MGM COTAI; and Cantonese restaurant Imperial Court at MGM MACAU.

Hubert Wang, President & Chief Operating Officer of MGM said, “We are honored to once again bring home seven Five-Star Forbes Awards. These attest our long-standing excellence of operation, and reinforce our devotion to offering our valuable guests with diversified, top-notch service and facilities. As the new year begins, we are pleased to see Macau’s tourism recovery is picking up speed. MGM will continue to roll out more novel tourism offerings. As such, we can demonstrate Macau’s world-class tourism resources and strength to international tourists, further fortifying its position as a World Center of Tourism and Leisure.”

The second-time Forbes Travel Guide’s Five-Star Award winner Emerald Tower of MGM COTAI fuses modern luxury with Eastern and Western cultural elements. The 547 guest rooms including suites and villas embrace the art of minimalism in contemporary casual elegance. Another second-time winner in MGM COTAI, the Skylofts, a unique loft-style accommodation located atop the resort’s M Tower, features one-of-a-kind design elements inspired by New York City’s lofts. It reimagines exceptional moments for the most discerning guests through its unique facilities, impeccable services and multi-sensory experience, making it the new haven of modern luxurious hospitality.

Five Foot Road at MGM COTAI, one of MGM’s two restaurants awarded with Forbes Travel Guide’s Five-Star for two consecutive years, is a unique dining concept that delivers the most authentic Sichuanese delicacies that bring flavors beyond fiery and hot. Another Five-Star awardee Imperial Court, with Lingnan specialties as its unique positioning and a dedication to sourcing the best ingredients, redefines Cantonese cuisine with a harmonious fusion of tradition and innovation.

With its Five-Star honor from Forbes Travel Guide for the eighth consecutive year, MGM MACAU has around 600 guest rooms and suites, boasting distinguished features and world-class facilities, including the iconic European-inspired Grande Praça, seven signature restaurants and bars, as well as venues ideal for a diverse type of events. The two spas at both MGM hotels – Tria at MGM MACAU and MGM COTAI, also earned Five-Star ratings for four consecutive years. Both feature a unique and exclusive spa concept focusing on tailor-made treatments that help heal the mind, body and soul of guests.

MGM received the following 2023 Forbes Travel Guide’s Five-Star Awards:

For a detailed explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star ratings, click here.