MGM Celebrates a Delicious Festive Season in Style

Tis’ the season – the best time to eat, drink and be merry! This holiday season, restaurants at both hotel properties of MGM fully embrace the spirit of festive feasting with an array of lavish delicacies – from festive themed buffets, sweet and adorable afternoon teas, a fine, sumptuous teppanyaki omakase dinner, MGM curates all these palatable feasts to cater to every year-end celebration in style.

Sweet Tooth Indulgence at Anytime

The frosty season is the time to pamper the sweet tooth cravings – from December 15 to January 1, the Christmas Afternoon Tea at MGM COTAI’s Anytime brings a selection of festive desserts and savories, alongside a vivid series of Christmas themed desserts, which are all meticulously crafted with seasonal ingredients and flavors to sweeten up the holidays. Savor the treats with your friends and loved ones at the al fresco atrium, the Spectacle, and enjoy the winter special Sea Odyssey show of flying penguins, blissfully gliding in the air under the Spectacle roof.

A cozy wintery experience would not be complete without indulging a pot of bubbling cheese fondue and hearty chocolate fondue. This December, Anytime is serving a Swiss traditional Cheese Fondue – a classic, rich delicacy made with three types of Swiss cheese, Gruyère, Tête de Moines and Emmental, melted in low heat along with white wines and Kirsch. Nothing compares to pieces after pieces of golden toasted bread coated in the heavenly melted cheese! For extra sweetness and fun, look no further than the Cocoa Bombs – a one-of-a-kind hot chocolate specialty drink; it puts a smile on everyone’s face when seeing a marshmallow and cocoa powder loaded chocolate bomb pops and melts into a velvety hot chocolate.

What’s more, Christmas hampers and take-away menus are specially prepared to share the Christmas spirit. Leave the hustle and bustle of festive cooking to us with some of our staples, like Herb Roasted Turkey and Whisky, Orange and Honey Glazed Ham”, as well as festive pies and cakes to instantly fill the dining table with full festivity. All festive takeaway items are available at Anytime and Pastry Bar from now to January 1.

Al-fresco Festive Dining

Situated at the festively dressed Grande Praça of MGM MACAU, the French brasserie Aux Beaux Arts, best known for its classic and sophisticated French delicacies, is the ideal place for an intimate Christmas date or simply any cozy gathering. Under the elegant European vibe, the restaurant serves a 5-course dinner set on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and a grand 6-course dinner on New Year’s Eve, priced at MOP650* and MOP1,188* per person respectively. There will also be festive special semi-buffet brunches on both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, priced at MOP588* person.

Best known for exceptional steaks and premium teppanyaki, Grill 58 at MGM COTAI is serving a special Teppanyaki omakase menu on both Christmas and New Year’s Eve, priced at MOP2,388* and MOP2,588* respectively, featuring the finest seasonal ingredients with a highlight on black truffle, premium caviar and Japanese Matsutake. The restaurant also offers festive prix-fixe dinner menus on both Christmas Eve as well as a festive brunch on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Both Grill 58’s Lounge and ABA Bar will offer live band and DJ performances on New Year’s Eve, and will surely uplift your holiday spirit to welcome the new year.

Ultimate Festive Buffets

Festive feasting is never completed without sumptuous Christmas buffets. Christmas lunch and dinner buffets at Coast at MGM COTAI and Rossio at MGM MACAU offer a great variety of delicacies from around the globe, from the fresh-out-the-oven festive roasts, traditional Christmas desserts to fresh seafood, which is perfect for any gathering. Buffet lunch and dinner are priced at MOP488* and MOP588* per adult respectively.

Winter Fun Workshops

Sparkling even more fun and joy to the holidays, kids may unleash their creativities in the Gingerbread Cookie Decorating Workshop at Anytime, on December 24, 25 and January 1. Kids and parents are invited to decorate gingerbread with colorful candy toppings, making their very own edible masterpiece while also enjoying some precious parent-children times. Each seat is priced at MOP 200* per person. Reservation in advance is required.

For enquiries and reservations, please visit official website Festive in Style pages in www.mgm.mo or call (853) 8802 3888.

*Subject to a 10% service charge.