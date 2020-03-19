MGM Cotai employee tests negative for virus

An employee of a Cotai integrated resort who developed a fever yesterday morning has tested negative for the coronavirus.

The employee, who works at the MGM Cotai integrated resort operated by MGM China, was sent to the Conde S. Januario Hospital yesterday morning after suffering from an eye infection that led to a slight fever. The employee was tested for Covid-19 at the public hospital and the results came back negative.

In a statement issued by the casino operator, MGM China said that the company had proactively sent the employee to the hospital upon learning of their illness.

The person is now resting at home and will not return to work until full recovery.

MGM China also said in its statement that it “places high importance on the health and safety of its employees, guests and all Macau citizens.”

The company said it had cleaned and disinfected all of its back of house areas after the incident.