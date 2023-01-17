MGM COTAI Named “Best Integrated Resort” by China Voyage Magazine

China Voyage Magazine has listed MGM COTAI as one of the “Best Integrated Resort” in their 2022 Best Hotel & Resort Value Award. With its proud collection of cultural tourism offerings, MGM COTAI is honored to be recognized by the prominent magazine that is well-known for featuring luxurious travel.

Dedicated to creating cultural tourism experiences for tourists in the new era, MGM adheres the principle of “originality+innovation” to bring out diverse arts and cultural events. With the aim of promoting the traditional Chinese culture, the Company introduces a series of tourism products, namely “Lion IP”, which includes techno-cultural dance drama “MGM Awakening Lion”, “Awakening” art exhibition, and “MGM Lion Dance Championship” to present the essence of Lingnan culture. On the other hand, MGM also brings arts and culture into the public spaces of its properties by collaborating with Chinese artists around the globe. World class exhibitions include the large-scale immersive sculptural landscape installation, A Landscape of Metamorphosis: No End to End, a collaboration with renowned multimedia artist Jennifer Wen Ma; and the latest Fondant Art Exhibition, jointly presented byboth MGM and Zhou Yi, a master in Chinese fondant art who is also crowned as the “Sugar King” of China.

Hubert Wang, President & Chief Operating Officer, said, “We are honored that MGM COTAI has been recognized by experts of various fields and public voters online. The theme of this year’s Award, ‘Diversified Experiences; Rediscovering China’, coincides with MGM’s ethos of creating innovative and diverse cultural tourism experience for all. This recognition truly demonstrates MGM’s persistence in pursuing originality. With our team’s dedication to service of excellence, we will make MGM a one-of-a-kind world-class luxurious integrated resort.”

With the design of “Chinese jewelry box” standing in the skyline of Cotai, MGM COTAI is an iconic landmark in Macau. Its sublime and innovative architectural design has earned professional recognitions from the global architecture industry, including “The Best New Skyscraper” named by Emporis Skyscaper Awards. The Spectacle, the public art space at the heart of the property, is home to the gigantic glass-roof that is the record holder of the largest free-span gridshell glazed roof (self-supporting), which is also the first architectural and structural GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for Macau. In the latest Forbes Travel Guide 2022, MGM has attained a total of seven 5-star rating, which endorses the Company’s top-notch hotel rooms, spas and gastronomic concepts.

Established in 2009, the Best Hotel & Resort Value Award by China Voyage Magazine has become one of the most credible annual awards celebrated among the Chinese hospitality industry. Under the theme of “Diversified Experiences; Rediscovering China”, the selection was conducted by a panel of judges, senior editors, industry experts, hospitality evaluators, as well as online voting by the general public.