MGM Cotai slated to resume operations as staff, guests test negative

MGM Cotai is slated to resume operations after authorities unsealed the site today.

The integrated resort was put under lockdown Sunday as one of its employees tested positive for Covid-19. The activities of the casino, restaurants and shops were suspended, along with all activities that would attract the gathering of crowds. The hotel also stopped taking incoming guests.

In a press conference conducted by the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center today, authorities announced that all 1,501 staff and hotel guests that were quarantined tested negative for Covid and were released.

“With all areas in MGM COTAI fully sanitized and disinfected, the property will resume operations soon. The hotel, casino and some of its dining facilities will be back in service,” the gaming operator said in a statement.

“The company will continue to strictly adhere to the government’s pandemic prevention guidelines, ensuring the health and safety of local residents,” it added.