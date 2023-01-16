MGM Exclusively Presents “George Lam Keep Smiling Concert Macau”

MGM is delighted to welcome veteran singer, George Lam Tsz-Cheung, to sing through the celebration of the Year of the Rabbit. Hong Kong’s renowned singer George Lam, well-known as the “Iron Lung” with outstanding singing skills, will be joining MGM on January 26 and 27, (Day 5 and 6 of the Lunar New Year) at the MGM Theater in MGM COTAI, for two consecutive nights to share happy moments with fans to welcome the Year of the Rabbit!

Born with a gifted voice and a super wide vocal range, Lam’s numerous classic hits are explosive and impactful. He will be bringing a live rendition of the classic songs that have accompanied the life journey of Chinese from around the world. With MGM Theater’s cutting-edge technology, superb acoustics, and diversified staging, the show will offer audience a multi-sensory visual and auditory experience, and an unprecedented concert experience like no other.

Tickets for “George Lam Keep Smiling Concert Macau” will be on sale from 10am on January 16, with prices starting at MOP588 on MGM official website (mgm.mo) and Damai (daimai.cn), while tickets and hotel packages are available at Ctrip (Ctrip.com).