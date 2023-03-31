MGM Exclusively Presents “Paul Anka: The Greatest Hits, His Way in Macau”

MGM is delighted to welcome music legend, Paul Anka, to make his debut in Macau and bring the only stop in Greater China of his “Greatest Hits, His Way” tour. Canadian-American pop icon Paul Anka, well-known for his signature hit songs including “Diana”,“Lonely Boy” and “My Way”, will be on stage of the MGM Theater at MGM COTAI on May 20 to perform a selection of his greatest hits.

As one of the most successful singer/songwriters in the world, with well over 500 songs to his credit and 100 million albums sold, Anka has the distinction of being the only artist in history to have a song on the Billboard charts for seven consecutive decades. In Macau, he is set to put on a great show for each spectator on site. With MGM Theater’s cutting-edge technology, superb acoustics, and diversified staging, the show will offer a multi-sensory visual and auditory experience, taking the audience back to the good old days.

Tickets for “Paul Anka: The Greatest Hits, His Way in Macau” will be on general sale from 11am on April 8, with prices starting at MOP880 on MGM official website (mgm.mo) and Damai (damai.cn), while a presale will take place from 11am on April 3.

Ticketing Details:

Performance Time:

Date: May 20

Time: 8pm

Venue: MGM Theater, MGM COTAI

Ticket Price on MGM Official Website (MOP/HKD): $880, $1,680, $2,280 and $3,980 Ticket Price on Damai.cn (RMB Only): $780, $1,480, $2,060 and $3,500 Tickets on Sale Period: Presale: April 4, 2023 (Tuesday) 11am onwards General Sale: April 8, 2023 (Saturday) 11am onwards Online Ticket Sales: https://www.tickets.mgm.mo/paul-anka-greatest-hits-2023 Damai.cn: https://detail.damai.cn/item.htm?id=709635155724 MGM Theater Enquiry Hotline: (853) 8802 3833 MGM Theater Box Office Operation Hours: April 1 – May 19, 10am to 7pm May 20, 10am to 10pm