MGM Facilitates Made-in-Macau Brand to Tap the Greater Bay Area Market

Endeavors to foster the diverse development of local SMEs, MGM established a partnership with Industry and Commerce Association of Macau (ICAMO) and initiated a series of events to support local SMEs to seek opportunities and expanding their businesses to the Greater Bay Area (GBA) since 2019. Entering the fourth year, both organizers extended the reach to Guangzhou and hosted the “‘Work Hand-in-hand to Explore the Future of Greater Bay Area’ Agreement Signing Ceremony and Guangzhou-Macau Business Matching”. In view of helping local SMEs in tapping the mainland market, the event connected a Macau brand with a major chain supermarket in Guangzhou to broaden the sales channels for “Made in Macau” products.

This year’s event highlighted the collaboration between Macau Coffee Company Limited, a “Made in Macau” brand, and Shengjia Supermarket, a major Guangzhou supermarket chain with over 70 branches. With MGM’s facilitation, the collaboration was established and made Macau Coffee’s product from Portuguese-speaking country East Timor available for sale across Guangzhou.

Since 2020, MGM became the first integrated resort operator in Macau to purchase East Timor specialty coffee from Macau Coffee, former Charlestrong Café Companhia Limitada. Over the three years of partnership, MGM has supported Macau Coffee in upgrading its business and assisted them in attaining the Macau Product Quality Certification (M-Mark).

Kenneth Feng, President, Chief Strategic & Financial Officer of MGM, said, “MGM has been devoting its undivided support to stimulate the growth of local SMEs and promoting Macau brands with ICAMO – through business matchings, vending machine program, and this year’s M-Mark product launch in GBA market. MGM’s collaboration with Macau Coffee is not only a great testimony of the Company’s SME support endeavors, but it also crowns an assuring reputation for ‘Made in Macau’ products, which is great asset for brands to expand their business to both local and the GBA market.”

Last year, MGM and ICAMO rolled out the “Enjoy & Rewards from Macau” Vending Machine Program in Guangzhou — a collaborative scheme which serves as a cost-effective and convenient gateway for 17 local SMEs to reach out to Mainland consumers. In view of enhancing the Program, the vending machines will be relocated to one of the most visited malls in Guangzhou, which will further increase exposures for these “Made in Macau” products.

