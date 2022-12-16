MGM Grand Paradise and Macao SAR Government Signed Gaming Concession Contract

MGM Grand Paradise Ltd. (MGM Grand Paradise) is pleased to announce that the Company and Macao SAR Government today signed the new 10-year gaming concession contract, effective January 1, 2023. The Company is honored to join hands with the Macao SAR government and the Tender Committee to have achieved this historical milestone. MGM Grand Paradise always has full confidence in the prospects of both Macau and the Company, and will stay dedicated to fulfilling our commitments to the Macao SAR government as well as proactively aligning with the Nation’s directions to foster high-quality tourism development.

Pansy Ho, Managing Director of MGM Grand Paradise Ltd., said, “The gaming concession awarded to MGM Grand Paradise marks an important milestone for the Company. I am truly grateful for the trust and recognition by the Macao SAR government. The new concession also ushers in a novel development opportunity for me. With excitement and unwavering spirit, I will devote myself to taking up the responsibilities over the next 10 years and carrying out the Company’s commitments to Macau. We strive to propel the city forward, and will continue to leverage our strength to bring forth innovations, giving fresh impetus to Macau’s position as ‘One Center, One Platform, and One Base’.”

Bill Hornbuckle, Chairperson and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited, said, “On behalf of MGM Resorts International, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Macao SAR government for giving us support and opportunity on the new gaming concession. We always believe in the strong potential of Macau. As Macau is entering a new milestone, we will continue to share our international network, experience and resources with the Macau team. Under the leadership of Managing Director Pansy Ho, together with our remarkable management team, I am confident that MGM China will demonstrate further strength in the integrated tourism and leisure industry and continue to make contributions to Macau.”