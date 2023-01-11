MGM, Melco to pay one-month bonus to employees

MGM China and Melco Resorts & Entertainment will pay a one-month bonus later this month, joining the other operators who have implemented a similar scheme. In a statement, MGM said 97% of its team members will benefit from the “one-time discretionary allowance,” not specifying a date. Melco, meanwhile, will pay its bonus to all eligible non-management employees before the Chinese New Year “in recognition of the loyalty and efforts of eligible non-management employees.”

Beijing’s city office eases visa requirements for foreigners

The Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Macau has eased visa restrictions for foreigners wishing to travel to the mainland. In measures implemented due to the pandemic, the office has required foreigners to have stayed in the SAR for 28 consecutive days. On Jan. 8, alongside with the city’s broader easing of border restrictions, the office stated it has removed this requirement as well as the requirement to be vaccinated. The updated policy is to “facilitate the exchange of personnel between Macau SAR and the mainland of China.”

MICE sector optimistic on 2023 activities

The MICE sector is pinning hopes on the city’s fresh gaming licenses, expecting activities to return to 50% of pre-pandemic levels. Speaking to Macao Daily News, Tony Lam, president of the Macau Fair & Trade Association, expects more effort in boosting non-gaming in the future, given that it was part of the requirements when submitting bids to the government for a gaming license. Lam is expecting the sector to bounce back by the third quarter. Latest government data shows 70 MICE events were held in the third quarter of 2022, totaling to 258 events by the third quarter.

Municipal affairs advisor warns on CNY food safety

Additional work must be done to ensure food public safety during the Lunar New Year holiday period, Chan Pou Sam, municipal affairs advisor, has told local media Cheng Pou. The advisor pointed out that with the almost complete cessation of all Covid-19 restrictions, close contact interactions will become more frequent. He called on the government to be mindful of the non-quarantined import of poultry, meat, dried seafood, preserved food, endangered species, landscape plants and candied fruits among other restricted products. He also suggested the government expand the practice of inspecting caterers to ensure they do not inappropriately place food in public areas or uncovered places.