MGM partners with Art Basel Hong Kong to present “Long Time No See” in Hong Kong

MGM and Art Basel Hong Kong presented the “Long Time No See” Sector Party, an art and cultural celebration hosted by Pansy Ho, Co-Chairperson and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited, together with Angelle Siyang-Le, Director of Art Basel Hong Kong to support creative energy coming back to Hong Kong with the city welcoming back local and international visitors. The partnership kick-started one of Hong Kong’s first major art and cultural occasions sponsored by MGM during the Art Basel week at the Forty-Five, a newly launched venue at The Landmark in Central with a rooftop overseeing the spectacular view of Hong Kong. The night of extravaganza saw a stellar line-up of some of the most renowned art and cultural figures, fashion icons, music and movie industry leaders such as Pharrell Williams, Li Xiaopeng, Adrian Cheng, Edwin Chuang, Eva Chow and alike.

With arts, culture, entertainment and performance at the core of the MGM brand, MGM is collaborating with Art Basel Hong Kong, one of the world’s premier art shows for modern and contemporary art, to represent a natural course of this long-term strategic vision for fruitful, ongoing initiatives in the art and culture realm. With Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau sharing same cultural roots, ”Long Time No See” Sector Party was a special occasion that deepened the cultural exchanges in the Greater Bay Area, and strengthened its connection to the rest of the world with over 1,000 local and international visitors from the art and culture, entertainment and performance world that attended the event brought over by MGM and Art Basel Hong Kong.

Pansy Ho, Co-Chairperson and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited, said, “MGM endeavors in bringing unique art and cultural experience fusing tradition with innovation and connecting the East with the West. As the region reopened borders this year, we felt that there was no better moment than now to celebrate the restart of art and cultural activities – so we reunite with Art Basel and reconnect with both our local and international guests and audiences by co-presenting the ‘Long Time No See’ Art Basel Sector Party, cultural celebration, something unconventional and fun that everyone has longed for post pandemic. We aim to engage with our global audiences through building an extensive network of arts and culture with Art Basel Hong Kong, which is an integral part of our longstanding commitment to global art and cultural development and our effort to help Macau achieve economic diversification. Our long and successful partnership with Art Basel Hong Kong will reinforce the Greater Bay Area’s position in promoting art and cultural exchange between the East and West.”

MGM and Art Basel Hong Kong had introduced an array of visually exciting and Canton culinary delights to create a night of wonders with artistic performances and contemporary music that filled the rooms of The Merchants, Gai See and Cardinal Point atop The Landmark building. Curated by Surprise Surprise, a special performance “The Lion Awakens” associated with MGM was created that embodied the spirit of a Hong Kong spirited Lion that awaked and symbolized the city’s cross cultural exchange. The performance interwined the Tango genre, Chinese dance movements and the Lion symbols. Integrating live classical music & electronic music performed by a line-up of musicians and DJs including Rainbow, El Toro, Kulu, Yeo, Vivian, Johnny Hiller, Alex Nude, along with contemporary dancers moved the audience into the groove.

Besides inviting high caliber VIPs of Art Basel Hong Kong to visit Macau to explore the charm of UNESCO World Heritage sites and the creative gastronomic scene, MGM has organized a group of VIP delegation from Macau with Ho Iok San, representative of the President of the Consultative Committee for Cultural Development (CCDC) and Chief of Office of Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture; Leong Vai Man, Vice President of CCDC and Director of Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC); Lo Ho Chi, committee member of CCDC and representative of Office of Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture; Cheang Kai Meng, Deputy Director of Cultural Bas well as other committee members of CCDC and management representatives of IC, to Art Basel Hong Kong. Through the Art Basel Hong Kong Discovery, MGM hopes to give fresh impetus on the rising global art trend and create opportunities for Macau cultural leaders for dialogue and engagement with established artists and new emerging talents from around the globe.

