MGM Resorts to launch brand in Shanghai’s Bund

Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality has signed a hotel management agreement with Shanghai West Bund Development (Group) Co. Ltd., in order to bring the MGM brand to Shanghai West Bund.

As part of the agreement, MGM will provide the “full range of its signature artistic and entertainment experiences, as well as its luxury hospitality capabilities.”

MGM Shanghai will feature 161 guest rooms and 58 suites, along with an Italian restaurant and a Chinese fine dining restaurant that will showcase a range of storied Diaoyutai cuisines.

The resort will also house one of the biggest spas in Shanghai, taking inspiration from its sister operation in Macau, which was famously awarded five stars by Forbes.

“We’re honored that the MGM brand and our China joint venture, Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality, were selected by West Bund Group to operate this premium property in such an iconic zone,” said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and President of MGM Resorts International.

“I admire the group’s vision to develop the largest art zone in Asia and ultimately to help the city transform into an internationally celebrated capital of culture and arts. We will leverage our extensive experience and capabilities in entertainment management, art, exhibitions and sports to help MGM Shanghai West Bund deliver the energetic and exciting atmosphere that MGM is known for around the world,” he added.

As this is Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality’s first MGM city hotel to be opened in mainland China and its second time hitting the market in one of the most cosmopolitan cities in China, the firm considers that the agreement will be pivotal in boosting its portfolio.

“We are delighted to celebrate the signing of MGM Shanghai West Bund with West Bund Group,” said Fred Zhou, president and director of Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality.

“This pivotal signing highlights our commitment to expand our portfolio and we are confident that MGM Shanghai West Bund will be the most energetic art and entertainment destination in the city,” Zhou added.

Currently, the group Zhou leads operates five hotels and three branded residences under various brands, including Diaoyutai, MGM, Bellagio by MGM, Mhub by MGM and Diaoyutai MGM Residences, in strategic locations throughout China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Sanya and Haikou.