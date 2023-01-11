MGM Ushers in the Year of Rabbit with Fun Happenings and Fortune Feasts in Style

Ring in the Year of Golden Rabbit in style with festive feasts at MGM this Chinese New Year! MGM presents the exuberance and flavors of the Chinese New Year including the Big Feast Bowl, family-friendly set menus, an array of the most auspicious delicacies, for guests to celebrate this grand traditional festive season with family and friends in auspicious felicity.

Sumptuous Gastronomy Offerings

MGM’s two Cantonese restaurants, Chún at MGM COTAI and Imperial Court at MGM MACAU are each serving a Chinese New Year special set dinner menu. Imperial Court’s is crafted with luxurious seasonal ingredients. Among the dishes that symbolize good fortunes, are Baked Boston lobster with E fu noodle, sun-dried tomatoes and wild mushrooms and Double-boiled partridge soup with sea whelk, south jujube and honey locust fruit. Specializing in contemporary Cantonese cuisine, Chun’s set menu and chef recommendations include dishes that are innovative with great respect to tradition, such asStir-fried French blue lobster with black pepper sauce. Both sets are good for parties of six, priced at MOP6,800. The two Chinese restaurants also offer celebratory a-la carte, dim sum and sumptuous Poon Choi Treasure Bowl, tailor-made for the jubilant spirit of Chinese New Year.

Poon Choi, or the Big Bowl Feast, a delicious mix and attentive layering of goodness inside a fortune pot, is an essential dish for Chinese New Year dish in Cantonese culture which symbolizes affluence and togetherness. Both Chun and Imperial Court will also serve two kinds of Big Bowl Feast set, which are loaded with abalone, fish maw, Japanese dried scallop, sea cucumber and over ten other luscious ingredients; priced from MOP 1,680*.

Sichuanese restaurant Five Foot Road at MGM COTAI brings to town a lineup of regional festive a-la-cart dishes and set menus. Yang Dengquan, Chef de Cuisine of the restaurant, delivers a taste of the Sichuan festive delicacies to Macau with his over 35 years of culinary experience – the Chengdu Nine Dishes Banquet, with the number “nine” has auspicious symbolism of longevity and eternity in Chinese culture, which is why Sichuanese serves a bountiful nine dish banquet for this most important celebration of the year. Unique and authentic dishes include Steamed minced pork with sea cucumber, egg, lily flower and black fugus, Sichuan style assorted preserved meat platter, Wok-fried glutinous rice with pork belly, sesame paste and crushed pistachio nuts and Stewed bird’s nest with minced chicken and egg white in bouillon. The set is good for parties of six, priced at MOP6,800*. More sumptuous festive specialties are also available at other MGM restaurants.

Delightful Festive Puddings

MGM collaborates with local artist, Lok Hei, who is also the creator and executive producer of the “Macao: Back to Common Roots Narrative Film”, to design this year’s festive pudding gift boxes – the vivacious illustrations and colors on the giftboxes symbolize MGM’s best wishes for a joyous and prosperous Year of Rabbit. Inside the vivid packaging is MGM’s homemade festive puddings, which are all hand crafted with finely selected ingredients. On top of the beloved classics, Chinese New Year Coconut and Ginger Pudding and Turnips with Conpoy and Preserved Meat Pudding, the delicious and nutritious new flavor, Water Chestnut and Osmanthus with Bird’s Nest Pudding also makes a great choice for festive gifting. Gift vouchers are available for sale from now till January 21 at various restaurants of MGM MACAU and MGM COTAI, priced from MOP328.

MGM also embraces the traditional festivity with Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritage – Chinese calligrapher and traditional papercutting artists are invited to station at Imperial Court and Five Foot Road to present each of their craftsmanship to guests, on the first three days of Chinese New Year. Guests may also take home these created-on-site craft works to stir up the festivity with rich cultural context.

Embrace Traditional Festivity with Chinese Folk Art

On top of the sumptuous dining offering, MGM also launches the “Chinese New Year Cupcake Decoration” workshop at Anytime – where children and parents may unleash their creativity to create their very own festive cupcakes, as well as spending quality family time together during the holiday season. The workshop is priced at MOP200 per child; a half-price discount will be applicable for guests with receipt of on-day spending at any of MGM’s restaurants.

Receive Good Fortune at the Atriums of MGM

On the first day to the eighth day of Chinese New Year, there will be an array of exciting happenings at both properties of MGM to embrace the joyous festivity. Crowd’s favorite Sea Odyssey show will perform on 1pm, 3pm, 5pm and 7pm daily at both Grande Praça and the Spectacle, where sea creatures will glide under the glass-roofs of both atriums. The God of Fortune will also be around on 2pm, 4pm and 6pm to spread fortune and prosperities by distributing gifts to all guests.

For reservations and enquiries, please call (853) 8802 3888 or visit the festive webpage: STYLE YOUR FEAST OF FORTUNE, at www.mgm.mo.