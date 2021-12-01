MGM’s Emerald Villa | Accentuating Macau’s skyline with the Midas touch

Sitting gracefully above MGM COTAI is Macau’s new luxury accommodation, Emerald Villa; an innovative vision brought to stunning reality, heralding a new era in Asia’s luxury tourism.

Emerald Villa may have just celebrated its grand opening, but it has already garnered numerous awards for its exceptional interior design. It is the Winner of the SBID International Design Awards 2021 in the Hotel Bedroom & Suites Design category, as well as the Platinum Winner of the 2021 MUSE Design Awards in the Interior Design (Hotels & Resorts) category.

The exclusive accommodation is an experience in itself. Designed for ultimate space and privacy, each of the 28 villas boasts exquisite art pieces and cultural treats – all housed within breath-taking interiors. Whether it be the show-stopping diamond-shaped aquarium in the three-bedroom villas, or the moving sand art piece in the one- and two-bedroom villas, every element reflects the charm of Chinese heritage and modern elegance, capturing MGM’s enduring spirit of “Originality + Innovation”.

Complementing the opulent interior design and décor are state-of-the-art equipment and high-end amenities. Distinguished guests are invited to sit back and relax on the Rio Chaise Lounge by famed Brazilian architect, Oscar Neimeyer, as they effortlessly control all devices with the in-room tablet, or enjoy the ambience from the rhythm interactive lighting wall feature. For those looking to elevate the luxurious experience, look no further than a little pampering in a private massage room, or a lively time in a karaoke suite. Whatever the request, a personal butler stands at the ready, 24 hours a day.

This is no ordinary hotel or suite – indeed, Emerald Villa is where extraordinary meets exquisiteness for an experience like no other. With its innovative designs and exquisite details, Macau’s newest landmark underlines the city’s position as one of the world’s top luxury destinations.