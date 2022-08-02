MGTO calls for submissions for 3D mapping entries

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will roll out “Bright up Macao 2022” in December with the hope of bringing into the limelight more local artworks and promote the development of “tourism + culture and creativity.” The bureau is calling on the public to submit 3D mapping projects for the event from today until August 31.The Macao Light Festival, rebranded as “Bright up Macao 2022,” features 3D mapping shows, light installations, interactive games and more this December. From the five nominated entries, the judging panel will select one artwork for a projection show on the façade of China Products Company during “Bright up Macao 2022.”

Tutoring centers to reopen today

Private supplementary education support centres and private education institutions can gradually resume operations from today. The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) reminds the said institutions that they must strictly abide by the provisions in the guidelines, including requiring customers or service users to provide a nucleic acid test certificate or a proof of negative result within three days from the sampling date (i.e. taking a nucleic acid test on the day of receiving the service or within the past two days).