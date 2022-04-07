MGTO campaign kicks off this month with ‘Spring into Arts’

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will launch the “Experience Macao, Unlimited” campaign this month with the theme “Spring into Arts,” with artistic and cultural events, including the 32nd Macao Arts Festival, to be unveiled in late April.

MGTO will partner with different organizations to display the monthly city highlights, featuring a series of promotional themes tailored for events and activities each month.

The bureau has compiled a broad list of monthly activity plans from governmental entities, private enterprises and community organizations, to set different monthly themes weaving together events and festivals with a unique character.

Meanwhile, in May, “May there be FUN” will highlight the kaleidoscope of travel experiences in town, such as Light up Macao Drone Gala 2022 and 2022 Macao International Dragon Boat Races.

In June, “Tasty June” will reflect a diversity of gastronomic activities including celebrations for the United Nations’ Sustainable Gastronomy Day on 18 June, putting Macau’s position as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy on center stage.

MGTO promises a fun-filled summer in July and August, with “Summer Heat is On,” while it invites travelers to “Autumn Delights” in September.

In October, festivities will be rolled out under the theme “Festive October” to celebrate the National Day, while November will feature “November Formula,” which takes visitors on a motorsport journey around the circuit of the Macau Grand Prix.

The theme to end the year will be “Dazzling Winter.”

Further details regarding the monthly themes are yet to be announced.

MGTO pledged that it will keep partnering with different platforms to maximize the online-offline promotions branding Macao as a safe and quality destination through various channels, in a bid to expand the visitor base and revive Macau’s tourism industry. LV