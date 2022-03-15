MGTO committed to developing electronic platforms to promote the industry

The Macao Government Tourism Office is committed to developing various electronic platforms to promote the city and its tourism industry, which is why the office organized the recent drone show that took place during Lunar New Year, according to the bureau’s director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes.

The Macau University of Science and Technology has recently invited Senna Fernandes to present her insights on the local tourism industry, the university announced in a statement.

The event, organized by the university’s Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Management, saw an attendance of over 200 people, including teachers and students.

Senna Fernandes spoke about the different measures taken by the MGTO in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, including taking advantage of smart tourism trends to cater to future development.

Moreover, she said that a number of activities, including the Light Festival, float parade and fireworks display, are designed to attract local residents and tourists, so as to stimulate the revival of the city’s tourism industry and promote the local economy, she added.

Senna Fernandes also presented the most important of the MGTO’s five key tasks this year: the “Tourism +” cross-boundary integration project. It will include “Tourism + Convention and Exhibition” and “Tourism + Culture and Creativity,” “Tourism + E-commerce,” as well as “Tourism + Sports,” among other initiatives. With the help of combined effects, the city’s tourism industry will be more competitive, she said.

Senna Fernandes also introduced the structure of MGTO and the roles of its various departments in detail, before presenting various data, such as the number of visitors to Macau and hotel occupancy rate, to analyze the general situation of the city’s tourism industry before and after the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the tourism industry.

Dean of the faculty, Professor Ben K. Goh, thanked the director of the MGTO for her continuous support of the university. This has taken the form of enriching students’ professional knowledge and industry experience through various professional courses, master lectures and cooking workshops.

He spoke of his hope that these activities will enable students to meet with experts and learn from them, so as to broaden their horizons. He also expressed his desire that this seminar would stimulate reflection on the development of Macau’s tourism industry after the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, he hopes to strengthen cooperation between government departments, the industry and academia through this type of event, so as to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the city.