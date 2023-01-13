MGTO expects 48,000 daily tourists over CNY

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has forecast approximately 48,000 visitors per day for the upcoming Lunar New Year (CNY) Holidays.

The MGTO’s acting director, Cheng Wai Tong, made the prediction yesterday on the sidelines of the presentation of the events included in the celebration of the CNY this year.

The series of activities include the return of the fireworks displays as well as the traditional CNY parade event on the third and the seventh day in different locations of the city and comprising a total of 18 floats.

With a total budget of 26.9 million patacas, the MGTO promises to bring back the CNY festive feeling to Macau to welcome the many visitors predicted.

Each of the three fireworks shows has been budgeted at around 1 million patacas with the three shows scheduled to have a total cost of 2.98 million patacas, according to the MGTO.

As previously, on the first day of the new Lunar Year, Jan. 22, there will also be a golden dragon parade.

The events included in the CNY celebrations feature 1,000 performers divided into 24 performance teams from Macau, Hong Kong and the mainland.

The parade will go out on the roads of central Macau at 8 p.m. on Jan. 24.

The selling and lighting fireworks and firecrackers will also occur in two different locations, as in previous years. On the Peninsula side, the firecracker area is beside the bus parking lot on Zone B of the new landfills and in Taipa, on the land plot beside the Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge, also known as the land of the former “Ocean World” theme park.