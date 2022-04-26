MGTO is looking for GP photos from the first 25 years

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is looking for photographs from the first 25 years, between 1954 and 1979, of the Macau Grand Prix (GP) for the launch of a photo contest aiming at these past editions of the GP, MGTO announced.

The competition titled “Photo Contest of Past Macau Grand Prix” will be open to all Macau residents for submission of entries from today until May 31.

Selected photographs will be displayed at the Macau Grand Prix Museum to share collective memories and witness the changes to the GP, MGTO said in a statement.

MGTO also noted that it aims to continue to promote several contests periodically for the purpose of enriching the museum collection, and to host special annual exhibitions to attract visitors to return to the museum more often.

Those interested in participating in the “Past Macau Grand Prix Photo Contest” must be Macau residents aged 18 or over. Applicants need to complete the application form (including a written description of no more than 100 words) and submit one to five photographs. Entrants may choose to send the documents by email to mgpm@macaotourism.gov.mo, or deliver them in person to the GP Museum during government office hours.

After May 31, a jury appointed by MGTO will select the entries according to four evaluation criteria, including the link between the photographs and the theme of the Macau GP competition; the rarity of photographs; clarity of photographs; content and textual description.

The jury will decide on 18 award-winning photographs, including first, second, and third places, five honorable mention award prizes, and 10 participation prizes.

The winners will receive cash prizes of between 500 and 6,000 patacas as well as free tickets to the museum.

The list of winners will be published on the museum’s official website.

Additionally, to boost the appeal of the museum, MGTO has announced the inauguration of a themed café next to the museum entrance.

The opening of the café took place last Saturday (April 23) after a public tender was launched last year for the space.

The themed coffee shop will operate under the integrated development concept of “tourism + sport + culture and creativity,” selling coffee and drinks, light meals, and local cultural and creative products.

During the first two months of operation, those who purchase an entrance ticket to the Macau GP Museum will receive two limited offer discount coupons for drinks and souvenir purchases at the café.