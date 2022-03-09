MGTO launches Macanese-cuisine video series

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is launching a series of videos on the Macao gastronomy website from March to June to manifest the cultural heritage and culinary artistry of Macanese cuisine. In collaboration with the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) and the International Institute of Macau (IIM), the Macanese-cuisine series consists of four videos, each of which will be released successively on the Macau gastronomy website video gallery, on the eighth day of each month from March to June 2022. The first video was released yesterday.

Residential property price index records slight decrease

The overall residential property price index for November 2021 to January 2022 decreased by 1.0% over the previous period (October – December 2021) to 264.8, according to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). The indices for the Macau Peninsula (264.2) and Taipa & Coloane (267.3) fell by 1.1% and 0.8% respectively. The index for existing residential units (283.0) decreased by 1.1% from the previous period, with the indices for those in the Macau Peninsula (274.3) and Taipa & Coloane (317.1) dropping by 1.3% and 0.8% respectively. In terms of high- and low-rise buildings, both the indices for residential units of buildings with seven storeys or fewer and for those with more than seven storeys fell by 1.1%.