MGTO launches online learning for catering professionals

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) launched online learning videos for catering professionals yesterday in order to advance the city’s development as a Creative City of Gastronomy amid the current pandemic outbreak.

According to a statement, the online videos cover practical topics including food and occupational safety for the catering industry, fundamental service skills in restaurants, star-rated service skills, and culinary knowledge about ingredients and cuisines.

From May to September, the tourism bureau will run two new videos each month on the Macao Tourism Industry Net website to enhance the workplace competitiveness of Macau’s catering professionals.

The videos are mostly delivered in Cantonese, with some available in both Cantonese and Mandarin.

The learning videos comprise five series in total. The first two videos are themed after Macanese cuisine, as well as wine knowledge and serving skills.

“With the launch of the online learning videos, the MGTO seeks to provide continuing education opportunities for members of the trade to enhance their expertise during the pandemic,” the tourism bureau said in a statement.

The MGTO also encourages catering employees and those aspiring to a career in catering to upskill themselves by watching the freely available videos on the platform. LV