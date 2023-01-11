MGTO no comment on countries’ stricter Covid restrictionsfor Macau entrants

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) declined to comment on Japan and Korea imposing restrictions on entrants from Macau due to Covid-19 risk.

Both northeast Asian countries have recently imposed tougher requirements on entrants from Macau. The requirements involve pre-departure or on-arrival Covid-19 tests.

The Times has requested comment from MGTO and the Health Bureau (SSM) on these measures and also on possible measures that might be implemented on entrants from these two countries in return.

No reply was received by press time yesterday. However, local media All About Macau reported the MGTO had declined to comment “regarding Covid-19 measures implemented in other countries.”

The Japanese government has recently announced that, from tomorrow, all entrants from Macau – regardless of nationality – must present negative SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid test (NAT) results issued within 72 hours before departure. Upon arrival in the country, a NAT or a rapid antigen test (RAT) will be administered on these entrants.

Meanwhile, South Korea announced last Saturday that pre-departure negative NAT results issued within 48 hours, or negative RAT results issued by a hospital within 24 hours, is mandatory for entrants from Macau.

The Korean government has implemented an additional requirement on flights from Macau and Hong Kong. These flights can only arrive at, and depart from, the country using the Incheon International Airport serving Greater Seoul. Transit to other Korean destinations will be closed to these passengers. The measure is in effect until the end of February.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, many mainland residents would fly from Macau to international destinations for a number of reasons. This practice is somewhat similar to Macau residents using the Hong Kong International Airport to fly to destinations not serviced by airlines operating in Macau.

According to the Korean Yonhap News Agency, the requirement will affect airlines set to fly between Hong Kong and non-Seoul destinations, such as Busan and Jeju. Korean flag carriers that originally provided transit services from Hong Kong to Korean domestic destinations will also be affected.

The news agency noted affected passengers can only enter the country at Incheon and take other means of transport to their intended domestic destinations.