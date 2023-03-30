MGTO organizes familiarization trip with Korean tourism industry

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has arranged the first post-pandemic familiarization trip and networking seminar for the Korean tourism industry from March 26 to 28, with the hope that visitor arrivals from Korea will increase. MGTO invited 14 representatives of top travel agencies in Korea to embark upon a four-day familiarization trip, including a Macau – Korea travel trade networking seminar. Around 80 representatives from local hotels, travel agencies, integrated tourism resorts and tourism-related facilities were invited to discuss business opportunities with Korean trade delegates. In 2019, Macau registered over 740,000 visitor arrivals from Korea, which ranked as the largest international visitor market to Macau.

