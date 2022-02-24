MGTO partners with Air Macau, hotel booking platforms to boost tourism

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has launched a new promotional scheme to attract more visitors to Macau and to draw visitors from new regions.

The new scheme, titled “My Treat for You, See You in Macao,” continues a partnership with Macau’s flag airliner Air Macau, as well as online hotel and travel booking platforms, to present special offers on air tickets, hotels, and tour experiences in Macau, targeted at mainland visitors.

According to the MGTO, the initiative aims to attract more visitors to Macau as well as convince them to stay for a longer period, boosting consumption, reviving the local tourism industry and increasing the sector’s contribution to the economy.

MGTO special offers will be available for booking on the official websites of Air Macau, Trip.com, Ly.com, Qunar.com and Fliggy.com.

At the same time, hotel discount coupons will be available to visitors through Trip.com, Meituan.com, Qunar.com, Ly.com, the Zhixing App and Fliggy.com.

Offers will vary according to the length of stay: “the longer visitors stay in Macau, the more special offers they can enjoy,” said the MGTO. The goal is to encourage visitors to experience different areas of the city, namely those that are less-visited by first-time visitors and tourists unfamiliar with Macau.

The initiative is part of a wider program which aims to highlight different market segments and themes, in parallel with festive holidays and events throughout 2022.

Notable offers include the “buy one get one free” air tickets as well as half-price hotel coupons. Other offers for shopping, dining and admission to tourist attractions are also available.