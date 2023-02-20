MGTO praises industry as Macau outperforms London as world’s five-star hotel capital

Global rating system Forbes Travel Guide has unveiled the 2023 Star Awards, among which, Macau owns 22 top-rated properties and has become the tourism destination with most Forbes rated Five-Star hotels in the world, outperforming London.

At the same time, a number of restaurants and spas in Macau have also been top-rated by the list.

Macao Government Tourist Office (MGTO) director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes said: “First of all, I’d like to sincerely congratulate the star-winning hotels and teams. Macau’s recognition by international authorities is a major affirmation for Macau’s tourism, hotel and catering services, and it also shows that the industry is committed to creating world-class excellent tourism and supporting facilities, and to providing high-quality products and services for tourists.

“This honor helps to attract tourists from all over the world to experience Macau’s star-rated facilities and services. It also plays a positive role in fostering the diversified and sustainable development of Macau’s tourism industry, and building the city into a world center of tourism and leisure,” she added.

Forbes Travel Guide is a world-renowned global rating system that invites anonymous professional inspectors to perform evaluations, based on hundreds of exacting standards for rating luxury hotels, ocean cruises, restaurants and spas around the globe. Staff Reporter