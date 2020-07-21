MGTO promotes Macao Ready Go! to Guangdong in anticipation of travel resumption

Following the gradual [revival] of the tourism market, we will promote the Macao Ready Go! platform to tourists. We have already started marketing efforts in Mainland China, especially in Guangdong,” Cheng Wai Tong, deputy director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), disclosed yesterday.

The official did not elaborate on his statement. It is currently unclear whether authorities on the mainland have plans to reopen the Individual Visit Scheme (IVS), or when and how this may take place.

At yesterday’s regular government briefing, the vice director reviewed the effectiveness of the Macao Ready Go! initiative. For the time being, it includes a digital platform which consolidates information on discounts across the city, as well as 15 local tour itineraries that aim to invigorate the local tourism industry.

Between June 5 and July 20, the MGTO recorded 641 business entities offering 1,021 promotions or discounts on the e-platform. Some 78,000 downloads of coupons have taken place.

With regards to the local tours, from tomorrow, 10 new itineraries – seven community and three leisure – will be added to the scheme.

Highlights of the new itineraries include a visit to the Macau International Airport which features close interactions with Air Macau aircraft and other private jets, and nocturnal tours to the Macau Tower Observation Deck and the Night Market at the Fisherman’s Wharf. Other tours will consist of nocturnal tours to residential districts or World Heritage sites.

The MGTO has also arranged for professional photographers to teach tour-goers photography skills as they visit the Macau sites.

As for the first phase of the local tour scheme, currently six community itineraries and nine leisure itineraries are being operated, with the focus of the community itineraries being on livelihood locations, and focus of leisure itineraries more on resort elements.

As of July 20, more than 87,000 users have registered since the initiative began a month ago. Of the registrants, 66% opted for leisure tours which focus on resort sites.

Overall, tour-goers were satisfied with elements of their tours, the MGTO said yesterday.

That being said, some had strong opinions about certain parts, the MGTO vice director disclosed. “For example, with all participants being local, some senior citizens like to correct descriptions given by their tour guides on certain venues or locations.”

Feedback from tour guides was positive, as they had the opportunity to acquire new knowledge upon being corrected by senior residents, the official added.

The five areas in which participants displayed the most interest are eating and drinking, marine tour, natural environment, history and culture, as well as “instagrammable” locations.

Instagrammable is the adjective used to describe things or locations that are seen as suitable for social media platform Instagram. They are considered to likely attract significant feedback, reactions or interactions on the platform.

With the previous MGTO plans to divert the flow of tourists to residential districts and sites, in conjunction with the operation of the local tours, it is thought that the MGTO will promote some of these tours to tourists when policies that facilitate tourism are in place on the mainland.

Double-testing ruled out for frontline casino staff

Dr Alvis Lo from the public hospital yesterday announced a change in Covid-19 testing policy that will rule out double testing for frontline casino staff. Now, results of tests conducted on frontline casino workers will be shown on their Macau Health Code, which suggests this method can be used to facilitate entry to Zhuhai.

If any worker has undergone certified tests in Macau or Zhuhai, they will not be tested in their capacity as casino staff, in order to avoid double testing and resource misallocation.