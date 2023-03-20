MGTO promotes Macau to Malaysian and Singapore markets

A Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) delegation has attended the 52nd Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair in Kuala Lumpur from March 17 to 19.

The MGTO delegation’s purpose was to connect with the industry, especially Malaysian operators, to promote Macau to international destinations where direct flights to Macau have already resumed.

This month, the MGTO attended the international travel fair in Malaysia as well as a travel trade networking meeting organized by the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS) for destination branding in both countries.

By restarting several local activities, the MGTO aims to raise Macau’s profile via multiple channels to tap into the potential of source markets in several Southeast Asian countries.

At the fair, the MGTO presented a series of promotional videos in a loop on digital screens at the exhibition and organized eight destination presentation sessions, introducing Macau’s latest travel tips to public visitors.

Each session will also feature a Q&A game with prizes and lucky draws with giveaways including a three-day highlight tour and hotel vacation package for families of four, two-night hotel stays, buffet coupons for two, skywalk tickets, souvenirs and more.

According to organizers, the MATTA Fair attracted an estimated 250,000 visitors this year.

In 2019, Macau welcomed 206,277 visitors from Malaysia, the seventh-largest source market.

NATAS coordinates various activities including two annual travel fairs for consumers, seminars, workshops, and familiarization tours for members at different times throughout the year.

On March 30, the MGTO will join NATAS’ general membership meeting to rebuild connections with tour operators in Singapore. At the meeting, MGTO will update trade participants with Macau’s latest tourism information such as border and travel measures, means of transportation, tourist attractions, and events, along with an introduction to the concept of integration across “Tourism+”.