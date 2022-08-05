MGTO rolls out tourism campaigns to entice mainland tourists

With the resumption of quarantine-free travel with Zhuhai, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has rolled out online and offline promotions to attract tourists to Macau.

The MGTO is aiming to attract tourists to Macau with short videos and posts on its official accounts on various social media platforms such as WeChat, Douyin and Xiaohongshu.

The MGTO is also cooperating with e-commerce and online travel platforms to launch tour packages with themes including food, festivals, hotel discounts, world heritage attractions and museums. Details of the packages are available on the MGTO website.

In the second half of 2022, the MGTO will continue to try and attract tourists by launching various activities such as events and festivals. The hope is that these tourists will spend money in Macau and boost the economy.

Harnessing the synergy between tourism and events, the MGTO will continue to weave together different elements of culture and creativity, sports, gastronomy and technology throughout the rest of the year. As the pandemic subsides, the “Experience Macao, Unlimited” promotional campaign will continue to spotlight monthly city highlights, with the themes planned from September through December being “Autumn Delights,” “Festive October,” “November Formula” and “Dazzling Winter.” Staff reporter