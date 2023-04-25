MGTO seeks opportunities for internationalization in Portugal

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has met representatives from the Portuguese Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies (APAVT) to discuss cooperation opportunities aiming at the expansion of tourist sources for Macau in international markets, specifically with Portugal.

At the meeting the director of the MGTO, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, took the opportunity of meeting with APAVT president, Pedro Costa Ferreira, to invite the Portuguese tourism operators to participate in the 11th edition of the Macau International Tourism (Industry) Expo, which will take place in June this year.

In addition, the MGTO also confirmed participation at Lisbon Tourism Exchange (BTL), the main platform for the promotion and exchange of tourism in Portugal, scheduled for February next year.

MGTO also agreed to a collaboration with APAVT to promote Macau at the 2024 International Tourism Fair (FITUR) in Spain, eyeing not only the Spanish market but also a few other European markets as well as Ibero-American markets in which FITUR is a well-known and respected platform.

The relationship between MGTO and APAVT is a long-standing one with the Portuguese association having held in the past a total of five annual congresses in Macau since 1982. The last of those was held back in 2017.

APAVT has also been part of the Macau International Tourism (Industry) Expo for three consecutive years, from 2017 until 2019.