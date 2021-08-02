MGTO to grant three-day LRT passes to tourists arriving via Air Macau

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has announced it will grant three-day travel passes for the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) to tourists arriving at Macau via Air Macau flights. According to a statement from MGTO, the scheme began on August 1 and allows visitors to obtain a special LRT pass at the Macau International Airport upon presenting their valid travel document and boarding pass. With this special LRT pass, visitors can enjoy unlimited rides on the LRT system for a period of three days. “The scheme aims to offer visitors a wider convenient choice of transportation to spur spending in local communities for further tourism and economic revival,” MGTO said.

Parliamentary committee gives green light to collecting biometric data

A parliamentary committee has given an approval to the government’s proposal to collect visitors’ biometric data. The current version is the outcome of several amendments by the government, upon the committee’s request. This version has waived the collection of biometric data from minors. The committee has questioned the need for iris and retinal data, which was not stipulated in the laws in the mainland or Hong Kong referenced by the government. The security branch justified the stipulations, as optical data does not change over the lifetime, and is crucial to crime investigation.