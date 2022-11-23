MGTO to host upgraded lights show across city in December

During the festive month of December and edging into January, the MGTO will organize an upgraded version of the annual lights show, officially branded Light Up Macao 2022.

A press conference was held yesterday afternoon at the Carmo Fair in Taipa to announce the details.

The event features several properties of the six gambling concessionaires as partners for the first time, offering a new expansion of the venues included this year, while communities continue to largely underpin the event.

The office once again works with several governmental departments, entities and the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin to forge this nocturnal event.

This year’s event will have installations and shows at 28 locations in eight districts across the city, from northern Macau Peninsula to the heart of the southernmost peninsula of Coloane. Some of the more famous locations are the Macao Science Center, the Nam Van Lake Aquatic Activities Centre, Rua do Cunha and the Chapel of St Francis Xavier.

There will be an array of light installations, interactive games, projection mapping shows and light decorations under different themes including “Immersion Metaverse”, “World Heritage Aesthetics”, “Instant Travel Nature”, “Virtual & Reality Quantum”, “Mystery Fiesta”, “Romance Winter” and “Leisure Space”.

Four themed projection mapping shows will be presented from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., with the last show starting at 9:50 p.m. each night. Locations will include Largo dos Bombeiros in Taipa, Macao Science Center in ZAPE, the Chapel of St. Francis Xavier in Coloane and China Products Company at Largo do Pagode do Bazar.

Event-specific souvenirs and food items will also be for sale during the event period. The MGTO invites people to check-in on social media, in addition to playing special games online to garner prizes.

Senna Fernandes also said that her bureau is contemplating three firework displays during Lunar New Year.