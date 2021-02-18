MGTO to launch water tours at Barra ferry terminal in Q1

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is set to roll out water tour activities at the Barra ferry terminal, which is slated to open in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021. These activities will be a novel travel experience for locals and tourists, said MGTO’s director, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes.

Fernandes said she was informed by the Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA) that the terminal will open soon in Q1 and the authorities of DSAMA are currently in discussion with the related vessel company upon the matters of berthing and docking.

“We hope to strive for a berth [at Barra ferry terminal] for locals and tourists to tour around waters of Macau from Barra, a place embodying a deep-rooted culture of Macau,” Fernandes stated in an earlier media briefing reported yesterday by TDM.

The ferry terminal, once put into force, will be another transiting point in the Macau Peninsula, other than the current Fisherman’s Wharf, to connect Coloane Pier and Taipa Ferry Terminal on the other island.

Following the boat tour, tourists may embark on another ferry and head to other places in the city as well, Fernandes said.

In addition, the MGTO will launch a series of promotional events to market Macau as a preferred tourist destination in the cities of the Greater Bay Area, Hangzhou and Shanghai later this year.