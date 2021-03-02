MGTO to partner with local enterprises to foster tourism

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is intending to forge a tighter partnership with local enterprises and co-create a diverse range of tourism offerings and products to augment Macau’s overall travel experience, director of MGTO Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes said.

The proposed endeavor will be consistent with the “Tourism+” concept — which is a strategic focus of merging the city’s tourism industry with other sectors in order to foster the development of Macau’s tourism and economy.

“Tourism intrinsically is a highly compatible industry, which can be blended into many other elements [or industries],” Fernandes said in an interview with TDM earlier.

Fernandes also called on the local creative and arts industry to capitalize on Macau’s distinctive cultural elements and transform them into innovative tourism offerings to intrigue global tourists.

The MGTO has been collaborating with many local brands or products, such as local-branded beer.

The novel “Tourism+” strategy was first announced by Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong in November last year.

In the annual media briefing held in February this year, which outlined the MGTO’s work plans for the year, the MGTO confirmed that “deepening ‘Tourism+’ cross-sector integration” would be one of its five goals in 2021.

The authorities from the MGTO will hone in on tightening the integration between tourism and several focus industries, such as culture and creativity, e-commerce, sports, the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) sectors, and so on.

The blending with other industries is to “promote extensive growth of the tourism industry chain,” and enhance the competitiveness of Macau tourism industry, an official statement states.