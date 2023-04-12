MGTO to promote Macau in Lisbon

Macau’s local tourism authority will bring “Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Promotion in Lisbon” to Portugal from April 15 to 22, in tandem with the Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng’s visit to the region. The event represents the SAR’s first in-person tourism promotion in Europe after the pandemic. Organized by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the “Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Promotion in Lisbon” event will feature video mapping that showcases the city’s diverse offerings as a destination through light artistry.

