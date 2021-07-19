MGTO to promote wedding tourism

In future Macao Week campaigns, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will place heavier emphasis on creative and wedding tourism, Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes has said.

Macao Week is a campaign led by the Macau government to promote the city in other places. Previously, the campaign reached several Chinese cities, including Beijing and Shanghai.

Senna Fernandes noted that the same content and set of strategies have been used for quite some time, hinting that they may have weakened effectiveness. In future, the MGTO will update the campaign to attract more tourists.

In the meantime, the tourism board is happy with turnout for the Macao Week campaign so far.

Senna Fernandes spoke to the industry’s optimism about the Summer Holiday. After the seven-day Covid-19 test validity was reinstated, tourist arrivals rose to more than 20,000 per day, inspiring confidence to industry practitioners.

Additionally, the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” local tour scheme has so far attracted more than 60,000 registrations. Senna Fernandes hopes that the local industry will see some support in the summer because of the scheme. AL