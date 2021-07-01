MGTO vows to consolidate Macau’s status as ‘Creative City of Gastronomy’

Four years on from Macau’s classification as a “UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy,” director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes pledged yesterday that authorities will continue to focus on the strategic development of “tourism and gastronomy.”

“We will continue to rely on [the city’s] gastronomy as a key element to accelerate cultural exchange, and to promote the virtues of multiculturism, which is also a distinctive attribute of Macau,” she added.

In order to showcase the city’s “alluring food scene,” the MGTO will offer assistance to promote novelty in the local food and beverage (F&B) sector, encouraging practitioners to create innovative dishes characteristic of Macau.

In order to further consolidate the title bestowed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the MGTO will help individuals in the industry to upskill themselves.

The MGTO will submit the first four-year work report to the UNESCO this year, she added.

Fernandes’ statement on helping the local F&B sector thrive was delivered yesterday at the opening ceremony of the Masterclass Series of Culinary Expertise Demonstration, a food-centered event co-organized by MGTO, Wynn Macau and the Education and Youth Development Bureau.

The event will run from July to September this year. During this time, renowned mainland chefs will come to Macau and participate in 10 cooking tutorials and demonstration sessions.