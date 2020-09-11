Mi Jian left policy research bureau: reports

Mi Jian ended his single mandate as director of the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau (DSEPDR) in August, local media has reported.

According to a statement from the research bureau, quoted today (Friday) by Macau Business, Mi’s service term finished on August 31 of this year, with Deputy Director Ung Hoi Ian being the bureau’s acting head since then.

The DSEPDR was created in 2018 as a merger between the Policy Study Office and the China Interior Affairs Working Group tasked with carrying out policy research and coordinating the various tasks by different official entities concerning Macau’s cooperation with the mainland.

Mi Jian was appointed as its first director for a two-year service term commencing on September 1, 2018, and prior to these positions he acted as Chief Advisor to the Governmental Policy Research Office.

MDT