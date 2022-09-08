MIAM holds NFT art exhibition at The Parisian Macao

The Metaverse Industry Association Macau (MIAM) yesterday inaugurated a new non-fungible token (NFT) art exhibition at The Parisian Macao.

Titled “Dream Space: New Wave in the Metaverse,” the exhibition will present different trendy and upcoming NFTs, including some creations with Macau as a background. It opens to the public today and continues until February 24, 2023.

Visitors can engage in a metaverse egg hunt, which allows them to use eggs collected in the metaverse for real-world rewards.

The exhibition features over 40 artworks, including CryptoPunks by Larva Labs, BAYC by Bored Ape Yacht Club and Outsad by Leon Wang (both courtesy of Collinstar Capital), Mr.DavYuan by David Yuan, and Blockchainism I by Ting Song, as well as work by local artist Álvaro Barbosa.

The art will be updated occasionally over the exhibition period, meaning visitors can see a different exhibition if they visit more than once during the exhibition period, which spans over five months.

Clips from André Chiang’s collection “We Are What We Eat,” the world’s only edible NFT dining experience, will also be screened during the event.

An interactive area has also been set up on-site, where visitors can experience the metaverse with virtual characters through leading facial motion capture and 3D scene rendering technology by May.Social, a metaverse social platform.

At the official opening ceremony, founder and president of MIAM and Mindfulness Capital partner Thomas Ao said, “the exhibition kicks off our series of activities in the second half of 2022. This time, we are breaking barriers by connecting the metaverse with the real world [by presenting a platform] where customers get to play in the metaverse and gain real rewards when they shop at a bricks-and-mortar store – a first in Macau.” Ao added, “we are excited to be partnering with The Parisian Macao for this exhibition, as we witness how the metaverse and NFTs continue to revolutionize the way people shop and interact, and bring far-reaching impact to our daily lives.” RM