Mice 35 large exhibitions still to come this year

Some 35 exhibitions will be held from September to December, with authorities expecting over 500,000 online and offline participants.

A statement from the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) says that the exhibitions include the 13th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF), which will be held on September 28 and 29 at The Venetian Macao Cotai Expo, as well as three more exhibitions to be held October 20 to 22: The 27th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (MIF), the Macao Franchise Expo (MFE) and the Portuguese Speaking Counties Products and Services Exhibition (Macao).

This year’s Guangdong and Macao Branded Products Fair will be held on November 11 to 13. The Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum and Exhibition (MIECF) will be held from December 9 to 11.

The IPIM said that visitors can combine these exhibitions with other events, taking advantage of a “tourist + exhibition” experience, supporting the recovery of related industries such as retail, catering and hotels, promoting the community and economy.

Additionally, new tourist attractions “Arraial Na Taipa” were opened on September 9, providing four augmented reality experiences to the public, with another two tourist attractions “Arraial na Ervanários” and “Arraial em Coloane” also available. Staff Reporter