MICE organizers’ revenue up to MOP10m

Income of the MICE exhibition surged by 64.1% year-on-year to MOP10.19 million in the first quarter of this year. Of this, 86.5% were generated from rental of exhibition booths, and 13.0% was financial support from government/organisations.

The number of exhibitors soared by 64.8% year-on-year to 692 in the first quarter, 96.1% of which were locals.

According to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), a total of 97 MICE events were held in Macau in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 29 year-on-year; the number of participants and attendees rose by 19.7% to 165,000.

There were 76 meetings and conferences held in the first quarter, up by 15 year-on-year; however, the number of participants at these meetings and conferences decreased by 6.3% to 6,157.

The number of exhibitions grew by 7 year-on-year to 14, all of which were organised by non-governmental organisations.

Exhibition expenditure swelled by 84.6% to MOP8.80 million with production, installation, decoration and publicity, and public relations accounting for 34.1% and 32.9% of the total expenditure respectively.

After deduction of expenditure and financial support from government and organisation, these exhibitions recorded net receipts of MOP70,000.

Professional visitors leapt by 63.2% to 9,153 and, given Macau’s strict border measures, 97.5% of this total were from Macau.

According to the information collected from 368 interviewed exhibitors, 94.1% of exhibitor income was generated from sales of goods, and expenditure was mainly on rental paid for exhibition booths (72.1% of total) and booth installation & decoration (16.5%). LV