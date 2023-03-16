Michelin Guide HK, Macau returns to physical event

The 15th edition of the Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau will return to a physical event after a three-year gap, the organizer announced. The selection for this year will be released on April 26. The Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau held a digital ceremony for the past two years due to Covid restrictions in both SARs. Last year, a total of 15 restaurants in the city have been awarded with a combined 26 Michelin stars.

Forex reserves rise to USD26.84b by February

The preliminary estimate of Macau’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to 216.9 billion patacas at the end of February, the monetary watchdog said yesterday. The latest statistics from the Monetary Authority of Macao indicated that the reserves increased by 1.7% from the revised value of 213.3 billion patacas for the previous month. The foreign exchange reserves as of the end of February represented roughly 10 times the currency in circulation or 82.1% of the pataca broad money supply (M2) at the end of January.

IC to carry out works in literature house

The Cultural Affairs Bureau will carry out partial interior space enhancement works in the annex building of The House of Macao Literature from Mar. 17, which are expected to be completed in early May. During the renovation period, The House of Macao Literature will remain open to the public daily except Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Local man suspected of defrauding MOP340,000 from job-seekers

The Judiciary Police arrested a 32-year-old man from Macau after he was suspected of defrauding MOP340,000 by falsely claiming that he could introduce others to work. The PJ was tipped off by three foreign workers from the mainland. According to the report, the man claimed that he could refer people to work in the city for an average salary of MOP650 to 800 for construction work. The man was suspected to have cheated some 100 people and received a total of MOP340,000. The suspect attempted to justify his actions by stating that no flight tickets could be booked, or that the pandemic was the reason for the delays.